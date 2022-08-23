7 daty forecast
Good Tuesday. We are in for a nice evening with partly cloudy skies and temps falling through the low 80s into the 70s. The humidity should be low enough to enjoy a walk around the neighborhood.

Wednesday will be warm and a little humid with a high of 89 under partly cloudy skies. The chance for a stray shower in some of our outlying areas is only 10%.

Our chances for a few spotty showers increase a little Thursday and Friday as a front stalls to our south, bringing in a little energy. Any showers that do develop could potentially bring heavy rain, however. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the mid-80s as the cloud cover will be a little thicker.

Over the weekend and through at least Tuesday of next week we will see a fairly warm and dry pattern with highs hovering around the normal high of 89 for this time of year. Rain chances are very low. While a stray shower or two can't be ruled out completely, I think your weekend plans will be fine.

Chief Meteorologist

David Karnes became Local 3's Chief Meteorologist in July of 2021. David came to us from SNN News 6 in Sarasota, Florida where he was the chief meteorologist for 9 years. David is a graduate of Soddy-Daisy High School and is glad to be back home.

