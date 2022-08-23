Good Tuesday. We are in for a nice evening with partly cloudy skies and temps falling through the low 80s into the 70s. The humidity should be low enough to enjoy a walk around the neighborhood.
Wednesday will be warm and a little humid with a high of 89 under partly cloudy skies. The chance for a stray shower in some of our outlying areas is only 10%.
Our chances for a few spotty showers increase a little Thursday and Friday as a front stalls to our south, bringing in a little energy. Any showers that do develop could potentially bring heavy rain, however. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the mid-80s as the cloud cover will be a little thicker.
Over the weekend and through at least Tuesday of next week we will see a fairly warm and dry pattern with highs hovering around the normal high of 89 for this time of year. Rain chances are very low. While a stray shower or two can't be ruled out completely, I think your weekend plans will be fine.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.