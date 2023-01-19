It was a fantastic week for restaurants across the Tennessee Valley, there are no failing scores to report.
There are follow-up inspections from last week's failing scores.
Fat Boys Roadside Eats on Apison Pike in Ooltewah scored 90 and Asia Buffet on Lee Highway in Chattanooga scored a 95.
Asia Buffet made multiple corrections to their previous inspection.
The inspector said they still saw items being thawed at room temperature.
They also found black accumulation on the inside of the ice machine that needed cleaned.
The flooring was still in poor repair and needed fixed so it can be cleaned, and the plumbing at the three compartment sink.
At Fat Boys Roadside Eats in Ooltewah the inspector still found rodent droppings, after finding them during the previous inspection the week before.
Food was still being stored incorrectly in the cold storage unity.
The inspector noted the hand sink has a constant drip.
The floor was found dirty under the hot top and fryer area.
The health permit from the most recent inspection was not posted.
Hamilton County
- 98 Holiday Inn Express 6274 Artestian Circle Ooltewah, TN
- 96 Red Roof Inn Indoor Pool 30 Birmingham Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Hampton Inn 6145 Weir Way Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Southern Adventist University 5510 University Drive Collegedale, TN
- 98 Hulsey Wellness Center 5510 University Drive Collegedale, TN
- 96 Hampton Inn 6145 Weir Way Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Holiday Inn Express 6274 Artesian Circle Ooltewah, TN
- 99 Amigo’s Mexican 5694 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Jackson Bakery 5862 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Frogurtland & Korean Food 9408 Apison Pike Suite 154 Ooltewah, TN (Follow-Up)
- 89 Koch’s Bakery 1900 South Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Sleep Inn 2351 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Fairfield Inn & Suites 40 Starview Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 90 Fat Boys Roadside Eats 8210 Apison Pike Ooltewah, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Central Park 2401 E 23rd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Papa John’s Store #444 7000 Lee Highway Suite 500 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 88 KFC K365005 5323 Highway 153 Hixson, TN
- 94 Barger Academy 4808 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Longhorn Restaurant 129 N Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Fairfield Inn & Suites 1453 Mack Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Armando’s 7032 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 84 Waffle House #123 6513 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Arby’s #750 5420 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Hilton Garden Inn 311 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Little Caesars #2 5510 Highway 153 Suite 106 Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 5 Points Northshore 328 Cherokee Boulevard Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Moe’s Southwest Grill 5510 Highway 153 Suite A Hixson, TN
- 98 The Signal Bar #2 1810 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Central Park 5119 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 99 The Signal Bar #1 1810 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Five Guys Burgers & Fries 401 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Il Primo 9436 Bradmore Lane Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Downtown Dough 100 Market Street Suite 104 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Subway 7635 Lee Highway Suite 101 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Choo Choo Dive Center 3739 Powers Court Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Taco Bell #034026 3210 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 East Brainerd Elementary School 7660 Goodwin Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Mr. Grinch’s Tattoo’s 3603 Ringgold Road East Ridge, TN
- 96 Country Inn & Suites 3725 Modern Industries Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 87 Jack’s Family Restaurant #289 4209 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Huddle House 9401 Reco Drive Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 Lupi’s Pizza Pies #2 5506 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 99 Wendys #106 3700 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Red Bank Elementary School 1110 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 TACONOOGA 207 A Frazier Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Westview Elementary School 9629 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Hardee’s 4007 McCahil Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Econo Lodge 6642 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Econo Logs 6642 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 McDonald’s #7483 4502 Rossville Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Red Bank Elementary 1110 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 91 Subway Erlanger 975 E 3rd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Springhill Suites 495 Riverfront Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Asia Buffet 6901 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 92 Subway 651o Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Plaza Del Sol 8119 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Buffalo Wild Wings #248 120 Market Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Sweet Treats 6231 Perimeter Drive Suite 177 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Mean Mug Hamilton Place 2090 Hamilton Place Boulevard Suite 106 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Arby’s #5808 6302 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Lupi’s Pizza Pies #1 406-A Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hardee’s 6013 Shallowrford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 McDonald’s #3749 2003 Dayton Boulevared Red Bank, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 The Daily Ration 1220 Dartmouth Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
Bradley County
- 92 Ohh Yeah Fitness Spa 201 Keith Street SW Unit 10 Cleveland, TN
- 100 Bendabout Farm Cabin 3850 S Lee Highway McDonald, TN
- 100 Korner Kampus 4841 S Lee Highway McDonald, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Krystal CLV001 2510 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 98 Springplace Take Out 2310 Springplace Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Bendabout Farm Kitchen 3850 S Lee Highway McDonald, TN
- 98 KOA Kampground 648 Pleasant Grove Road McDonald, TN
- 94 Charleston Elementary Cafeteria 8797 Hiwassee Street Charleston, TN
- 98 Walker Valley High School 750 Lauderdale Highway Charleston, TN
- 92 Walker Valley High School 750 Lauderdale Highway Charleston, TN (Follow-Up)
- 91 Charleston Elementary 897 Hiwassee Street Charleston, TN
- 91 Hopewell School 5350 Freewill Road NW Cleveland,TN (Follow-Up)
- 91 Park View Elementary 300 Minnis Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Little Caesars 615 Paul Huff Parkway Suite 104 Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Park View Elementary – Cafeteria 300 Minnis Road Cleveland, TN
- 98 E.L. Ross School 4340 Mouse Creek Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Hopewell Elementary School Cafeteria 5350 Freewill Road NW Cleveland, TN
- 95 Yates Primary School 750 Mouse Creek Road Cleveland, TN
Catoosa County
- 92 Donut Palace 390 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 87 Bojangles’ #942 2051 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
Dade County
None
Murray County
None
Walker County
- 95 Rock City Big Rock Grill 1400 Patten Road Lookout Mountain, GA
- 100 Creative Catering 110 Lee Avenue Chickamauaga, GA
- 100 Ridgeland High School 2478 Happy Valley Road Rossville, GA
Whitfield County
None