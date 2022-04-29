Election day for the state of Tennessee primary election is on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
Hamilton County Election Commission representative Kristi Berry said they were busy Friday printing poll books to prepare for election day.
A little over 19,000 people voted early in the Hamilton County Primary Election.
If you're planning on casting your ballot on election day, you'll need to bring a valid photo id.
The number of districts for Hamilton County commission and school board have changed from 9 to 11, so your precinct, voting district, or polling place may have changed.
Hamilton County residents should have received a redistricting notice in the mail.
To find the new district and precinct information, click here.
To find your polling place, click here.
Chattanooga has about 90 different locations. Voters must go to their precinct to cast their ballot on election day.
The polls are open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET.
Casting your ballot in the mid-morning or mid-afternoon may shorten your time in line.