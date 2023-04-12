Good morning, today will be another gorgeous spring day with abundant sunshine and a warm afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Thursday will have increasing clouds in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers will arrive from the south between about 11am and noon ET tomorrow and will move northward across our area for the afternoon. These scattered showers will continue in the evening, too. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 70s.
Hit or miss showers/storms will be possible on Friday as well with highs near 74. Then, Saturday will be warmer around 80 with a partly sunny sky. The daytime will most likely be dry. Scattered showers will return Saturday night into Sunday morning. Rain chances will decrease Sunday afternoon with more sunshine appearing. Highs will be around 70 on Sunday.
Lastly, Monday and Tuesday look fabulous for the weather with sunny skies, reaching 72 and 78, respectively.