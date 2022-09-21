Good Wednesday, and happy last day of summer!! We start the season of fall Thursday, and we will actually have a front moving through that will usher in some much-desired fall weather!! As the front moves through we will see some clouds and maybe a stray sprinkle with a high in the mid to upper 80s. It will also be a bit breezy late in the day with winds from the NW at 10-20 mph.
Friday will be spectacular with sunshine, low humidity, and temps ranging from 57 in the morning to 78 in the afternoon.
Saturday will see partly cloudy skies, and it will be a tad warmer with a high of 83.
Another front will slide through Sunday. It will bring more widely scattered showers and maybe a storm or two in the afternoon and the evening.
The first full week of fall will be amazing. Each day will experience highs in the 70s, lows in the 50s, and sunshine all week long.
We are also watching a tropical system which COULD bring a hurricane into the Gulf of Mexico by NEXT Wednesday.
