Water main break closes intersection of Vine and North Kelly Streets

UPDATE: Officials with the city of Dunlap say a water main break that left most of the city without water on Friday has been fixed.

Officials encourage customers who have air in their lines to let the water run a few minutes to clear it up.

If you need further help, please call 949-2115 and an on-call person will come out.

City officials say they will also be flushing lines.

ORIGINAL STORY: The City of Dunlap has a 16” water main that has been disrupted on Friday.

Officials say this could affect 75% of the water system.

Sequatchie County Schools will dismiss at 1:00pm Friday, March 25.

Car riders will begin at 12:44 and buses will begin loading at 12:50, according to the school system.

