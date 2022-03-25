UPDATE: Officials with the city of Dunlap say a water main break that left most of the city without water on Friday has been fixed.
Officials encourage customers who have air in their lines to let the water run a few minutes to clear it up.
If you need further help, please call 949-2115 and an on-call person will come out.
City officials say they will also be flushing lines.
ORIGINAL STORY: The City of Dunlap has a 16” water main that has been disrupted on Friday.
Officials say this could affect 75% of the water system.
Sequatchie County Schools will dismiss at 1:00pm Friday, March 25.
Car riders will begin at 12:44 and buses will begin loading at 12:50, according to the school system.