A large police presence formed on Market Street Monday morning after an attempted bank robbery occurred at Regions Bank in Downtown Chattanooga.
Police Chief Celeste Murphy said shots were fired, but no one was hit or injured.
Police are still looking for the suspect but say there is no active threat to the public.
The Hamilton County Courthouse and other area businesses were on lockdown Monday morning after the incident with a suspect fleeing on foot and was said to be armed with a rifle.
