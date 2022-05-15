A community came together to pay tribute to Luis Perez Sunday. Perez took his own life in December of last year. His family and friends organized “Laps for Luis” Sunday afternoon to spread awareness for mental health and suicide prevention.
Sonia Perez says she wishes she knew more about the warning signs for people contemplating suicide after her brother, Luis, took his own life last year.
While the healing process will take some time, Sonia is using it to spread awareness for mental health because she doesn't want anybody else to lose a loved one the way she did.
"We want people to get educated on knowing what the signs are, what you can do to prevent suicide,” Sonia Perez told us.
Organizers put their heads together and came up with “Laps for Luis” as a way to start the education process for those who are struggling or know someone who might be.
"We want to give people a voice so they can, you know, talk to people so they can learn how to ask for help,” said Raul Flores with Laps for Luis.
This is the first year of the event and those behind it are planning to continue it next year.
They have sponsors but need more funds to continue their mission of making sure people have the resources they need to get help when they are struggling.
"Because we want to be able to pay for initial therapy sessions for people that are in need of it. We don't want the money or anything to be a barrier,” Perez told us.
Perez does not want financial insecurity to be a reason someone won't seek help. She is asking the community to contribute in any way they can.
"We are looking for people that are willing to sponsor for a person, so they can get their counseling sessions,” Perez said.
You can follow Laps for Luis on Facebook or Instagram and send them a message. You can also email them at lapsforluis@gmail.com or visit lapsforluis.org.