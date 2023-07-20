It's an unfortunate fact that most dog owners will out-live their furry family member. Carrying for a beloved pet when they get older or become terminally take a huge toll on owners.
Dr. Rachel Moe, an associate Veterinarian with Lap of Love, says they provide in-home hospice, tele-hospice and in-home euthanasia care for families in the Scenic City.
"As you can imagine it's difficult, it's difficult whether it's a human being or whether it your pet, it's hard and so that's part of why we're here to lend support to people going through this process."
Dr. Moe says there's a number of reason why families choose hospice comfort care. Sometimes preventative care isn't an option and families want to preserve the dignity their pet has.
"Our job is to help them improve the quality of the days they have left, not increase the numbers of days they have left.">
Dr. Moe says pet hospice looks a bit different than hospice for people.
They'll come into the home - perform physical examines, get to know to the family and where the pet lives to get an understanding of the situation. They'll provide prescription medication and recommendations for environmental changes to help make your pet comfortable.
"And we can also help coach them to understand when is hospice over and the time where we start thinking about in-home euthanasia, when does that begin."
When it comes to hospice and euthanasia, Dr. Rachel says you know your pet the best and the only opinion that matters is yours.
"Caregiver fatigue is very real and when you're in hospice sometimes it's too much emotionally for you and it's okay. Anytime you're depleted on any of these budgets it's okay to talk about humane euthanasia."