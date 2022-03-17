Landfill in Harrison looking to expand, some residents aren't happy

Some residents in a Harrison neighbor don't want a landfill to expand.
The company's president says they're running out of space and need to grow.
Last week neighbors next to Birchwood II Landfill received a letter letting them know their plans for expanding the landfill.
Tonia Martin has lived in the morning glory neighborhood for the last 25 years. She says when the construction and demolition landfill opened next to her home in June of 2020, expanding the landfill almost year later was the last thing she expected.
"They originally came to all of us in the area and told us they were going to open the property, it was said oh, it would be many years before we ever try to look for expansion. We're not even two years in and now they're already looking to expand," said Martin.
Martin says she's seen an increase of trucks coming into the landfill and can hear the trucks driving through at night. She's worried the expansion will make things worse.
"The noise from my house, I can see into the landfill and I can hear all day even inside my house with the windows closed is beep beep beep of trucks backing up," said Martin.
Bill Lind, President of Birchwood II Landfill says the noise Martin may be hearing isn't coming from garbage trucks at night. Over the past two weeks they've been working to get part of the current landfill ready for use.
"They may been working, I think we've been cutting out from around 5 to 5:30, but that's only been the last two weeks, but we do not run any trucks up there on the weekends," explained Lind.
Lind says the landfill was supposed to last for the next 3 to 4 years, but with how much volume is coming in they're running out of space.
"It will take two years to get all that done and permits in place and everything with TDEC," said Lind.
Even though they're expanding, Lind says everything will stay the same, but Martin still isn't convinced the expansion won't negatively impact her neighborhood.
The Birchwood II Landfill will hold a public meeting tonight, March 17th at 6p.m. to present the expansion project. It will be at the Highway 58 Fire Training Center on Snowhill Rd.