The city of Lakesite will again hold their annual Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration Saturday, December 3.
The event will be part of a holiday festival, starting at 5:30pm at Lakesite City Park, located at 9301 Thrasher Trail.
There will be craft tables for children, where they can create am ornament to be placed on the Christmas tree.
There will also be a "old-fashioned popcorn" stringing contest, with seasonal desserts and special refreshments provided by the City.
Those who attend will also be able to sing the familiar tunes of traditional Christmas carols and hear the story of “The Night Before Christmas.”
And of course, an appearance of Santa Claus, who will be available to have his picture made with all the good boys and girls.
All good pets can also have their photo taken with Santa, too.
"One of my favorite memories as a kid was spending time as a family with our Christmas traditions,” said David Howell, Mayor of Lakesite. “Lakesite is excited to offer an opportunity for our citizens to come out and make their own memories with their families and celebrate our savior at our annual Christmas Tree lighting."
For more information about Lakesite’s Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration, visit the City’s website, the City’s Facebook page or contact City Hall at (423) 842-2533.