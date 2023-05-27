Police in are searching for the owners of a dog found earlier today in LaFayette, Georgia.
The dog picked up Saturday, May 27th near the Walmart on US Hwy 27.
Chattanooga
Partly Cloudy
H 80°
L 53°
78°
Altamont
Mostly Cloudy
H 79°
L 50°
77°
Athens
Partly Cloudy
H 71°
L 54°
71°
Benton
Partly Cloudy
H 80°
L 53°
79°
Chatsworth
Partly Cloudy
H 80°
L 53°
79°
Dalton
Fair
H 78°
L 50°
76°
Dayton
Sunny
H 72°
L 49°
71°
Dunlap
Partly Cloudy
H 80°
L 53°
79°
Murphy
Partly Cloudy
H 71°
L 54°
71°
Pikeville
Sunny
H 72°
L 49°
71°
Summerville
Partly Cloudy
H 78°
L 51°
77°
Ringgold
Partly Cloudy
H 80°
L 53°
79°
Trenton
Partly Cloudy
H 80°
L 53°
79°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.