The LaFayette Police Department is asking for the public's in finding a teen who was reported missing on Friday.
Police say 14-year-old Graycie Millard was last seen around 1:30am on Friday, July 28, and was reported as missing to police around 8:15am on the same day.
Police say Graycie may have dyed her hair an auburn color and was last seen traveling in a newer model white crossover SUV.
If you have any information about this case, please call 911 or the LaFayette Police Department at 706-639-1540.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this developing story as they become available.