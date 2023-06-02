The Lafayette Police Department found a dog near Ledford's Pharmacy in Lafayette with a dog tag labeled Bella.
If this dog belongs to you, head to the Lafayette Police Department at 100-198 Wardlaw St E and ask for an officer.
