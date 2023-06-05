Tennessee softball has been eliminated from the College World Series following a loss to Florida State in the semifinals.
The Lady Vols went into the night needing to win back-to-back games against the Seminoles advancing through the one-loss side of the bracket. They weren't able to force a second game and lost in the first one.
Zaida Puni got things started for the Lady Vols. She hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning to put UT up 1-0. Florida State responded with a solo home run in the top of the second inning. Michaela Edenfield sent one over the wall to make it 1-1.
Bethaney Keen gave the Seminoles the lead in the top of the third inning. She hit a solo home run for a 2-1 FSU lead.
In the top of the fifth inning, FSU tacked on another run. Jahni Kerr hit a single that brought home a runner from second base to extend the lead to 3-1.
Hallie Wacaser hit a two-run home run for FSU in the top of the sixth inning to put the Seminoles up 5-1. That would be the final score.
Tennessee made its first appearance in the CWS since 2015. The team won the SEC regular season championship and the SEC Tournament championship.
UT finishes with a final overall record of 51-10.