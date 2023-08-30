The case is closed for a Whitwell woman who was murdered in Massachusetts nearly 50-years ago.
Ruth Terry's husband was identified as her killer.
Terry's family now has closure as she was recently identified in October and less than a year later her killer was identified.
Lauren Robbins learned about the Ruth Terry case more than two years ago, when she was asked to be medium for documentary about Terry called the Lady of the Dunes.
“He wanted some mediums to participate in the filming of it because the former chief of police that was involved in the case for over 30 years, his name was Jimmy Meads. He had used psychic and medium help trying to identify her and find out more information about her,” Robbins said.
Robbins claims she was able to connect with terry on a spiritual level.
Robbins said the opportunity felt like a full circle moment, as she was visiting Provincetown, Massachusetts around the time terry's body was discovered in 1974.
“I was about 12 or 13 years old at the time, so I remember Provincetown or the dunes I should say and I felt compelled to really help her. I remembered the case a little bit, I asked my mom about it,” Robbins said.
She also wrote a book about the victim called '"Through Her Eyes"
She said she is thrilled to know the case is now closed and that the family has closure.
Robbins got to meet Terry's son, Richard back in November, a month after the body was identified.
“He validated, so much of what I had been telling him and I told him able my book. We kept in touch; he was grieving about the loss and never had met his mother before. She gave him up very young, when he was a baby for adoption, so he never had to opportunity to meet her,” Robbins said.
Robbins was also invited to a private funeral for Terry and recalls how relieved the family was to give her a proper burial.