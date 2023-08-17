Most restaurants in the Tennessee Valley had a wonderful week.
However, one Cleveland restaurant received a failing score when the person in charge was not able to demonstrate they had active managerial control.
Simple Café in Cleveland scored a 60.
The inspector found employees eating in food preparation areas.
An open can of sweetened condensed milk pulled out of the cooler for more than an hour and not cooled correctly.
Eggs offered partially cooked not connected to consumer advisory with an asterisk on the menu.
The inspector said coffee stirrers were in a container accessible to the public and not protected from contamination by customer’s hands.
The person in charge was not aware of any health policy and did not know cooling procedure for many products.
The inspector told the restaurant of the available food safety training in Bradley County.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym – call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 100 Wallace A. Smith Elementary School 5971 Hunter Road Ooltewah, TN
- 97 Red Bank Elementary School 1110 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Elks Lodge #91 1067 Graysville Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 The Homeplate Bar & Grill of Chattanooga 5611 Ringgold Road Suite 100 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Huddle House #624 5211 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Buds Sports Bar 5751 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Residence Inn 215 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Best Western Plus Arbour Inn & Suites 6710 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Riviera Villas HOA Pool 500 River Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Hawthorne at the Summit Pool 8602 Summit Peak Way Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Baldwin Park HOA 1207 Neyland Circle Hixson, TN
- 98 One Northshore Condo Pool 200 Manufacturers Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Laurel Cove 6829 Autumn Lake Trail Hixson, TN
- 100 Views at Signal Mountain 4053 Priceless View Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Ramsgate 6180 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 100 City Green at Northshore 200 City Green Way Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Mulberry Park Pool 9690 Collier Place Ooltewah, TN
- 90 East Ridge Residence 1417 N Mack Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Signature Oaks Homeowners Assoc. 7711 Signature Parkway Hixson, TN
- 100 Wellesley Subdivision Pool 4229 Wellesley Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Waterford Place Apartments I 6220 Shallowford Road #B Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Village at Apison Pike 8605 Trade Wind Circle Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Elks Lodge #91 1067 Graysville Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Downing Green at Mulberry Park 9513 Rookwood Circle Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Heritage Landing 1100 Heritage Landing Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hawthorne at the Crest 5060 City Station Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 95 Hunter Middle School 6810 Lebron Sterchi Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 98 East Ridge High School 4320 Bennett Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Wallace A. Smith Elementary 5971 Hunter Road Ooltewah, TN
- 99 Red Bank Elementary 1110 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 East Ridge Elementary School 1014 John Ross Road East Ridge, TN
- 100 Big Ridge Elementary School 5210 Cassandra Smith Road Hixson, TN
- 100 Hunter Middle School 6810 Lebron Sterchi Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Crooked Creek HOA 7955 Bridal Brook Court Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Wendy’s 7408 Bonny Oaks Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Rustic Village North Apartments 4616 Sunflower Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 88 Perry Village Outdoor Pool 5304 Reneau Way Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hurricane Creek Rec Area 615 Hurricane Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Memorial Hospital Child Care 2525 De Sales Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Baskin Robbins 5038 Hunter Road Suite 104 Ooltewah, TN
- 90 Sticky Fingers 420 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Lookout Valley Middle/High School 350 Lookout High Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Perry Village Outdoor Spa 5304 Reneau Way Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Rivermont Elementary School 3330 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Fairfield Inn & Suites 40 Starview Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Mid-Town Ridge Apartments 312 McBrien Road Apartment 101 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Molcajete Mexican Restaurant 6231 Perimeter Drive Suite 127 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Mill Run Pool 8382 Mitchell Mill Road Ooltewah, TN
- 96 Krystal CHN010 4868 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Moxy Main Kitchen 1220 King Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Holiday Inn Express & Suites Indoor Pool 3710 Modern Industrial Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Olive Garden #1690 5525 Highway 153 Hixson, TN
- 99 Hardee’s 6013 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 90 Sticky Fingers 420 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Ashwood HOA 2306 Laurelton Creek Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Chili’s Grill & Bar #107 5637 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Sweet Basil Thai Cuisine 5845 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Armando’s 5700 Ringgold Road East Ridge, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Wendy’s 6009 Ooltewah-Georgetown Road Ooltewah, TN
- 100 UTC Pool 615 McCallie Avenue Department 1701 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Subway 9231 Old Lee Highway Ooltewah, TN
- 89 Quality Inn Continental Breakfast 3540 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Cadence Coffee @ Covenant Transport 400 Birmingham Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Little Caesars #3 9321 Lee Highway Ooltewah, TN
- 93 Quality Inn & Suites 3540 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Ashwood Hoa 2306 Laurelton Creek Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Edwin Hotel 102 Walnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 TownePlace Suites 7010 McCutcheon Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Howard Johnsons 3109 Parker Lane Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 One Riverside Apartments 950 Riverside Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Lookout Mountain Riverview Inn Outdoor Pool 2159 Old Wauhatchie Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Winterview Condominium Swimming Pool 523 Winterview Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Reunion HOA 1100 Morris Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Comfort Inn & Suites Indoor Pool 3117 Parker Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Residence Inn 2340 Center Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Engel Park 8060 Slugger Way Chattanooga, TN
- 100 UT at Chattanooga 615 McCallie Avenue Department 1701 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Residence Inn 2340 Center Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Home Folks Restaurant 8981 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 Alpine Villas 4040 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Trails of Signal Mountain Pool 3535 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Sports Barn North Spa 1790 Hamill Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Hamilton Family YMCA 7430 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Sports Barn North Pool 1790 Hamill Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Ashley Mill HOA 8206 Buggy Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 100 La Quinta Inn & Suites Pool 5000 New Country Drive Hixson, TN
- 98 Aqua Tots 125 Cherokee Boulevard Suite 127 Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Central High School 5728 Highway 58 Harrison, TN
- 98 Embassy Suites 2321 Lifestyle Way Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Fairfield Inn & Suites 1453 Mack Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Rosemere HOA 8002 Rosemere Way Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Links at Reads Lake Apartments 4126 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 92 Veranda @ The Ridge Apartments Pool 1408-C Mana Lane East Ridge, TN
- 100 TownePlace Suites East Ridge 6801 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 HxC Body Arts 3921 Weldon Drive East Ridge, TN
- 91 Krystal CHN010 4868 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 Flagstone Community Club P.O. Box 373 Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Smoothie King 5975 Elementary Way Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Towneplace Suites Hixson Hotel 5248 TN-153 Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Legends Hills HOA 1905 Aviara Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Towneplace Suites Hixson Breakfast 5248 TN-153 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Towneplace Suites Hixson Pool 5248 TN-153 Chattanooga, TN
- 86 Wood Oven Kitchen 5716 Ringgold Road Suite 108 Chattanooga, TN
- 86 Zois Harbor Lights Restaurant 9718 Hixson Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 99 Dos Bros 5975 Elementary Way Oooltewah, TN
- 98 Hamilton Family YMCA 7430 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Mountain Oaks Wedding & Events & Catering 9508 Church Street Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Childcare Network #135 1818-C Hamill Road Hixson, TN
- 96 Curst Pizza 103 Signal Mountain Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Fairfield Inn & Suites 1453 Mack Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Double Tree Chattanooga 2232 Center Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Central High School 5728 Highway 58 Harrison, TN
- 100 Hampton Inn 1920 Hamill Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Saint Ives Pool 5 St. Ives Way Signal Mountain, TN
- 100 Apison Villas Pool 8919 Apison Pike Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Overlook Community HOA 3984 Hearthstone Circle Hixson, TN
- 95 Chao’s Mongolian Grill 5726 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 95 The Pizza Place 1238 Taft Highway Suite 142 Signal Mountain, TN
- 96 Signal Mountain Pool 1111 Ridgeway Avenue Signal Mountain, TN
- 92 Whiskey Cowgirl 1819 Broad Street Suite-111 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Whiskey Cowgirl 1819 Broad Street Suite-111 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Stuart Heights Club P.O. Box 4853 Chattanooga, TN
- 88 Best Western Plus Arbour Inn & Suites 6710 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Lullwater at Big Ridge 6038 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 98 Cross Creek Villas 4025 Oakwood Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 River Rock Cove Pool 4159 Zephyr Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Downtown Family YMCA 301 6th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Bay Pointe HOA 1932 Bay Pointe Drive Hixson, TN
- 96 Renaissance Luxury Condominium Pool 1200 Renaissance Court Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Zaxby’s #66108 623 Signal Mountain Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Flats at 58 6887 Spence Lane Harrison, TN
- 98 Hotel Bo 901 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Wing Stop 5714 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chattanooga Yacht Club 9400 N Hickory Valley Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Creek Bend Village 5011 Redvine Way Hixson, TN
- 98 The Enclave 1181 Enclave Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Downtown Family YMCA 301 6th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Signal Mountain Golf & Country Club 809 James Boulevard Signal Mountain, TN
- 100 Reserve @ Lakeshore Pool 5840 Lake Resort Terrace Chattanooga, TN
- 96 La Quinta Inn & Suites Pool 6650 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Ridgeside Apartments 6320 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 Lakeshore Estates Community Club Pool 4818 Montcrest Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Signal Mountain Golf & Country Club 809 James Boulevard Signal Mountain, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Colonial Shotes 1834 Riverchase Road Hixson, TN
- 100 Downtown Family YMCA 301 6th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Marina Pointe Pool 5750 Lake Resort Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Bluff View at Northside 6200 Hixson Pike Suite 200 Hixson, TN
- 98 The Shoals at Chickamauga Lake 5873 Lake Resort Terrace Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Windstone Golf Club Pool 9230 Windstone Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Marina Pointe Kiddie Pool 5750 Lake Resort Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Pizza Bros Southside 1800 Broad Street Suite-105 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Continental Condo Apartments 1414 Continental Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Signal Mountain Wading Pool 1111 Ridgeway Avenue Signal Mountain, TN
- 98 Days Inn (Tiftonia) 3801 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 90 Hotel Bo 901 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Lake Breeze Subdivision 6162 Stoney River Drive Harrison, TN
Bradley County
- 97 Westmore Church Kitchen 2440 Legacy Parkway NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Breckenridge Pool 240 Breckenridge Drive Cleveland, TN
- 100 Eagle Creek Estates Pool 113 Eagle Creek Road Cleveland, TN
- 99 Carniceria y Restaurante Rivero 66 Mouse Creek Road Cleveland, TN
- 93 1000 Degrees Pizza 4468 Frontage Road NW Suite 228 Cleveland, TN
- 99 Domino’s 1790 Wildwood Avenue SE Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Hampton Inn Pool 4355 Frontage Road Cleveland, TN
- 94 Clarion Inn Pool 185 James Asbury Drive NW Cleveland, TN
- 94 Quality Inn Pool 153 James Asbury Drive Cleveland, TN
- 95 Cleveland Middle School Cafeteria 3635 Georgetown Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 92 Cleveland Middle School 3635 Georgetown Road Cleveland, TN
- 99 Leisure Time Bowling 2739 Keith Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Baymont Inn Pool 360 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN
- 100 Champy’s Fried Chicken Downstairs Bar 191 Ocoee Crossing NW Cleveland, TN
- 100 Champy’s Fried Chicken 191 Ocoee Crossing NW Cleveland, TN
- 100 Champy’s Fried Chicken Upstairs Bar 191 Ocoee Crossing NW Cleveland, TN
- 71 Subway #13140 2661 APD 40 Cleveland, TN
- 90 Red Roof Inn 156 James Asbury Drive Cleveland, TN
- 96 Burger Kin #24504 960 Paul Huff Parkway NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 60 Simple Café 120 Stuart Road NE Cleveland, TN
- 82 Westmore Church Kitchen 2440 Legacy Parkway NW Cleveland, TN
- 94 Cook Out 822 25th Street Cleveland, TN
- 98 Dos Bros 4450 Frontage Road NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Brookes Edge Pool 3925 Adkisson Drive NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
Catoosa County
- 91 Vallarta 23 Legion Street Ringgold, GA
- 80 Las Fiest, Inc. D/B/A Fiesta Mexicana #15 110 Kristin Drive Ringgold, GA
- 100 The Limit Bar and Grill 61 RBC Ringgold, GA
- 96 Dunkin’ Donuts 589 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 96 Starbucks Coffee #65271 3008 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 96 Petro’s 729 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 The Dog House 9536 41 Highway Ringgold, GA 95 Roadside Coffee Café 126 Remco Shops Lane Ringgold, GA
- 100 Wendy’s (Dietz Road) 3588 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
Dade County
- 100 Dade County Elementary School 311 Wolverine Drive Trenton, GA
- 100 Dade County Middle School Pace Drive Trenton, GA
- 100 Canyon Grill 28 Scenic Highway Rising Fawn, GA
- 100 Lookout Mountain KOA 930 Mountain Shadows Drive Trenton, GA
- 91 Los 3 Amigos II 12553 N Main Street Front Trenton, GA
Murray County
None
Walker County
- 87 Lose Charros Taqueria Y Restaurante 8019 N Highway 27 Rock Spring, GA
- 82 Huddle House Chickamauga 14 Bushrod Johnson Avenue Chickamauga, GA
- 100 Wendy’s – Chickamauga 12706 Highway 27 Chickamauga, GA
- 100 Retro Snow (Base of Operations) 12586 Highway 27 Chickamauga, GA
- 100 Retro Snow 12586 Highway 27 Chickamauga, GA
- 99 McDonald’s – Chickamauga 106 LaFayette Road Chickamauga, GA
Whitfield County
- 96 Bojangles #228 1253 Glenwood Avenue Dalton, GA
- 100 Del Taco 1205 N Glenwood Avenue Dalton, GA
- 98 Taco Bell #029027 1242 Glenwood Avenue Dalton, GA
- 96 The Buckin’ Burrito 212 N Hamilton Street Dalton, GA
- 100 Taco Bell #029008 1509 W Walnut Avenue Dalton, GA
- 92 Super 8 911 Market Street Dalton, GA
- 96 Burger King #821 1512 W Walnut Avenue Dalton, GA
- 100 Hampton Inn 1000 Market Street Dalton, GA