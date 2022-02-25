It was a great week for restaurants across the Tennessee Valley.
However, how one local restaurant stored their food and cleaning products led them to fail their inspections.
Mike's Smokehouse in Chattanooga scored a 67.
The inspector saw food stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler and cleaning products stored close to food in prep areas.
There was rust forming on a shelf in the cooler unit.
The inspector said that the manager did not have control over food-borne illness risk factors.
The sanitizer at the dish machine did not have the right amount of chemical concentration, which led dishes to not being fully sanitized.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym -- call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 100 Apison Elementary School 10433 East Brainerd Road Apison, TN
- 91 Uptown Reload 2407 Glass Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Fazoli's 2332 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Alex Thai Food & Sushi Bistro 26 E Main Street Suite 114 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Arby's #5971 3903 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 84 The Garden Grille 311 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Dos Bros 5975 Elementary Way Ooltewah, TN
- 100 The Wanderer 300 W 6th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Pier 88 Boiling Seafood 2288 Gunbarrel Road Suite 130 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Cheese Dip Mexican Grill 3643 Hixson Pike Suite D Chattanooga, TN
- 97 The Wanderer Bar 300 W 6th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Pier 88 Boiling Seafood Lounge 2288 Gunbarrel Road Suite 130 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 La Quinta Inn & Suites 6650 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Sure Stay Plus 6914 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 95 La Quinta Inn & Suites Continental Breakfast 6650 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ooo Wee BBQ 4272 Bonny Oaks Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Sonic 5921 Ooltewah Ringgold Road Ooltewah, TN
- 100 The Next Door 100 Mocassin Bend Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Boneyard Bar 26 Station Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Residence Inn 215 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 95 The Next Door 100 Moccasin Bend Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Normal Park Museum Magnet Upper School 1219 W Mississippi Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Avondale Seventh Day Adventist School 1207 N Orchard Knob Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Ooltewah Middle School 5100 Ooltewah-Ringgold Road Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Avondale SDA School Cafeteria 1201 N Orchard Knob Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 99 423 Taco 212 W 8th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Quality Inn Indoor Pool 3540 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Holiday Inn Express and Suites Pool 4820 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 95 High Rail Bar 1201 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Chattanooga School Arts & Sciences 865 E Third Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Juicy Crab Lounge #2020 2020 Gunbarrel Road Suite 150 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Rain Thai Bistro 6933 Lee Highway Suite 40 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Orange Grove Center, Inc. 615 Derby Street Chattanooga, TN
- 90 Chattanooga School Arts & Sciences 865 E. Third Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 The Juicy Crab #2020 2020 Gunbarrel Road Suite 150 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 High Rail 1201 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 DQ Grill & Chill 5433 Highway 153 Hixson, TN
- 90 Conference Center/Pantry Food 1201 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Cici's Pizza 5425 Highway 153 Suite 100 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Ankars Hoagie's 5018 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 98 Forge 1201 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Waffle House #263 102 Signal Mountain Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Bode Chattanooga 730 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Noogan's 1201 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Alton Park Child Development Center 3735 Alton Park Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ramblewood 5707 Main Street Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Starbucks #63196 5513 Highway 153 Suite 101 Hixson, TN
- 97 Nazarene Day Care Kitchen 134 S Aster Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Domino's Pizza 3504 Dayton Boulevard Red Bank, TN
- 97 Fortune House 1210 Taft Highway Signal Mountain, TN
- 93 Newton Child Development Center 1301 Grove Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Studio Elite 8077 Angie Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Dunkin Donuts 5311 Highway 153 Hixson, TN
- 97 Sleepyhead Coffee 735 Broad Street Suite 104 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Jimmy Johns Deli 5111 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 BoJangles #966 2023 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Penn Station Subs 5241 Highway 153 Hixson, TN
- 67 Mike's Smokehouse 3147 S Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 KFC 5323 Highway 153 Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Red Roof Inn Indoor Pool 30 Birmingham Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Soddy Elementary School 260 School Street Soddy Daisy, TN
- 98 Holiday Inn Express Indoor Pool 1441 N Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 India Mahal 5970 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Moe's Southwest Grill 5510 Highway 153 Suite A Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 90 Sawasdee Thai Restaurant 4008 St. Elmo Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Conga Latin Restaurant 26 E Main Street Suite 102 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 El Taxqueno Taqueria 3100 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Little Caesars 3728 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Chef Express 720 Woodmore Lane Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Lone Star Sweet 2193 Parks Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Raccoon Mtn Campground 319 West Hills Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Papa John's 3908 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Chicken-W-Bones 6227 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 89 Aretha Frakensteins 518 Tremont Street Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Sonic SRI 3592 4305 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Smoothie King 5975 Elementary Way Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Food Boss Catering 554 McCallie Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 65 Sonic #5363 3222 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 94 East Ridge Residence Kitchen 1417 N Mack Smith Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Alhambra Shrine Temple 1000 Alhambra Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 90 Wally's 6521 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Curry Pot Express 9408 Apison Pike Suite 142 Ooltewah, TN
- 82 Big River Grille & Brewing Works #4205 2020 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Springhill Suites Pool 495 Riverfront Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Staybridge Suites Pool 7015 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Fairfield Inn & Suites 40 Starview Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Rivermont Elementary School 3330 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Orchard Knob Middle School 500 N Highland Park Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Big River Grille & Brewery #4205 2020 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Red Bank Middle School 3701 Tom Weathers Drive Red Bank, TN
- 94 Dupont Elementary School 4134 Hixson Pike Chattanooga,
- 100 Harrison Elementary School 8098 Ferdinand Piech Way Harrison, TN
- 98 Harrison Elementary School 8098 Ferdinand Piech Way Harrison, TN
- 98 Dupont Elementary School 4134 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Springhill Suites Whirlpool 495 Riverfront Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Rivermont Elementary School 3330 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
Bradley County
- 96 Kentucky Fried Chicken 2325 McGrady Drive SE Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 92 Misfit Tacos 810 Stuart Road Cleveland, TN
- 95 Chick-Fil-A #04386 1000 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 81 Waffle House 2680 Georgetown NW Road Cleveland, TN
- 98 Faith Haven Christian Academy Kitchen 5053 N Lee Highway Cleveland, TN
- 87 B & B Burrito Company LLC 4675 N Lee Highway Cleveland, TN
- 94 Garden Plaza Pool 3500 Keith Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Blythe - Head Start 1075 Blythe Avenue Cleveland, TN
- 97 Westside Christian Academy Kitchen 2850 Westside Drive NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 82 McDonald's #6843 2365 APD-40 Bypass Cleveland, TN
- 91 Burger King #22574 1186 Perimeter Drive SE Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 88 Fazoli's 4550 N Lee Highway Cleveland, TN
- 90 McAlister's Deli 708 Paul Huff Parkway NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe 4440 Frontage Road NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 82 Holiday Inn Express Breakfast 4355 Holiday Inn Express Way Cleveland, TN
- 99 Pizza Hut Delivery 165 Stuart Road NE #B3 Cleveland, TN
- 97 Marco's Pizza 143 Stuart Road Cleveland, TN
- 95 Holiday Inn Express & Suites 4355 Holiday Inn Express Way Cleveland, TN
- 96 Ohh Yeah Fitness Spa 201 Keith Street SW Unit 10 Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Kiddie University Kitchen 1860 Executive Park Drive Cleveland, TN
- 99 Waterville Community Elementary School (Food Service Establishment) 4081 Dalton Pike Cleveland, TN
- 81 O'charley's #249 148 Paul Huff Parkway NW Cleveland, TN
- 91 Waterville Community Elementary School (School Buildings Inspection) 4081 Dalton Pike Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 89 Denny's 1011 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
Catoosa County
- 89 O'Charley's LLC. 370 2542 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 96 Steak & Shake 1182 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 87 Subway (Cloud Springs Rd) #27235 4257 Cloud Springs Road Ringgold, GA
- 96 McDonald's (Battlefield Pkwy) #18698 1179 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 98 Wendy's (Dietz Rd) 3588 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 99 Zaxby's (Alabama Hwy) 6456 Alabama Highway Ringgold, GA
- 80 Tru (Pool) 5509 Albama Highway Ringgold, GA
- 96 Arby's (LaFayette Rd) 2392 LaFayette Road Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 93 Krystal (LaFayertte Rd) CHN009 2560 LaFayette Road Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Subway (LaFayette Rd) 2176 2598 LaFayette Road Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 96 Corzon De Mexico Modern Mexican Cuisine 2681 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
Dade County
None
Murray County
None
Walker County
- 83 Majestic Manor 67 Pin Oak Drive Rock Spring, GA
- 100 Walker County Jail 105 S Duke Street LaFayette, GA
- 100 Geo's Smokehouse 713 S Chattanooga Street LaFayette, GA
- 100 NHC Healthcare Rossville 1425 McFarland Avenue Rossville, GA
- 87 Rock City Big Rock Grill 1400 Patten Road Lookout Mountain, GA
- 100 Rock City Cliff Terrace 1400 Patten Road Lookout Mountain, GA
- 94 La Familia Mexican Restaurant LLC 516 Chickamauga Avenue Rossville, GA
- 83 Los Charros Taqueria Y Restaurante 8019 N Highway 27 Rock Spring, GA
- 98 Old South Restaurant 796 Chickamauga Avenue Rossville, GA
- 91 Snack Shack 923 Schmitt Road Rossville, GA
- 98 Sonic Drive-In Chickamauga 1016 LaFayetter Road Chickamauga, GA
- 91 Cafe 7 1400 Patten Road Lookout Mountain, GA
- 100 Kosha Hibachi Mobile Unit 2697 Johnson Road Chickamauga, GA
Whitfield County
- 94 McDonald's #35080 2531 E Walnut Avenue Dalton, GA
- 94 Taco Bell #029027 1242 Glenwood Avenue Dalton, GA
- 86 Sonic SRI #5355 1201 Glenwood Avenue Dalton, GA
- 96 Varnell Cafe 3442 Cleveland Highway Dalton, GA
- 100 North Whitfield Middle School 3450 Cleveland Highway Dalton, GA
- 98 Captain D's #3577 1236 Glenwood Avenue Dalton, GA
- 95 Applebee's 1322 W Walnut Avenue Dalton, GA