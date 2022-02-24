It was a great week for restaurants across the Tennessee Valley.
However, how one local restaurant stored their food and cleaning products led them to fail their inspections.
Mike's Smokehouse in Chattanooga scored a 67.
The inspector saw food stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler and cleaning products stored close to food in prep areas.
There was rust forming on a shelf in the cooler unit.
The inspector said that the manager did not have control over foodborne illness risk factors.
The sanitizer at the dish machine did not have the right amount of chemical concentration, which led dishes to not being fully sanitized.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym -- call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 100 Apison Elementary School 10433 East Brainerd Road Apison, TN
- 91 Uptown Reload 2407 Glass Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Fazoli's 2332 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Alex Thai Food & Sushi Bistro 26 E Main Street Suite 114 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Arby's #5971 3903 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 84 The Garden Grille 311 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Dos Bros 5975 Elementary Way Ooltewah, TN
- 100 The Wanderer 300 W 6th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Pier 88 Boiling Seafood 2288 Gunbarrel Road Suite 130 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Cheese Dip Mexican Grill 3643 Hixson Pike Suite D Chattanooga, TN
- 97 The Wanderer Bar 300 W 6th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Pier 88 Boiling Seafood Lounge 2288 Gunbarrel Road Suite 130 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 La Quinta Inn & Suites 6650 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Sure Stay Plus 6914 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 95 La Quinta Inn & Suites Continental Breakfast 6650 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ooo Wee BBQ 4272 Bonny Oaks Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Sonic 5921 Ooltewah Ringgold Road Ooltewah, TN
- 100 The Next Door 100 Mocassin Bend Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Boneyard Bar 26 Station Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Residence Inn 215 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 91 Uptown Reload 2407 Glass Street Chattanooga, TN
- 95 The Next Door 100 Moccasin Bend Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Normal Park Museum Magnet Upper School 1219 W Mississippi Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Apison Elementary School 10433 E Brainerd Road Apison, TN
- 100 Avondale Seventh Day Adventist School 1207 N Orchard Knob Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Ooltewah Middle School 5100 Ooltewah-Ringgold Road Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Ooltewah Middle School 5100 Ooltewah-Ringgold Raod Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Avondale SDA School Cafeteria 1201 N Orchard Knob Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 99 423 Taco 212 W 8th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Quality Inn Indoor Pool 3540 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Holiday Inn Express and Suites Pool 4820 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 95 High Rail Bar 1201 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Chattanooga School Arts & Sciences 865 E Third Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Juicy Crab Lounge #2020 2020 Gunbarrel Road Suite 150 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Rain Thai Bistro 6933 Lee Highway Suite 40 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Orange Grove Center, Inc. 615 Derby Street Chattanooga, TN
- 90 Chattanooga School Arts & Sciences 865 E. Third Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 The Juicy Crab #2020 2020 Gunbarrel Road Suite 150 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 High Rail 1201 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 DQ Grill & Chill 5433 Highway 153 Hixson, TN
- 90 Conference Center/Pantry Food 1201 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Cici's Pizza 5425 Highway 153 Suite 100 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Ankars Hoagie's 5018 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 93 423 Taco 212 W 8th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Forge 1201 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Waffle House #263 102 Signal Mountain Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Bode Chattanooga 730 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Noogan's 1201 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Alton Park Child Development Center 3735 Alton Park Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ramblewood 5707 Main Street Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Starbucks #63196 5513 Highway 153 Suite 101 Hixson, TN
- 97 Nazarene Day Care Kitchen 134 S Aster Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Domino's Pizza 3504 Dayton Boulevard Red Bank, TN
- 97 Fortune House 1210 Taft Highway Signal Mountain, TN
- 93 Newton Child Development Center 1301 Grove Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Studio Elite 8077 Angie Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Dunkin Donuts 5311 Highway 153 Hixson, TN
- 97 Sleepyhead Coffee 735 Broad Street Suite 104 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Jimmy Johns Deli 5111 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 BoJangles #966 2023 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Penn Station Subs 5241 Highway 153 Hixson, TN
- 67 Mike's Smokehouse 3147 S Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 KFC 5323 Highway 153 Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Red Roof Inn Indoor Pool 30 Birmingham Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Soddy Elementary School 260 School Street Soddy Daisy, TN
- 98 Holiday Inn Express Indoor Pool 1441 N Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 India Mahal 5970 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Moe's Southwest Grill 5510 Highway 153 Suite A Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 90 Sawasdee Thai Restaurant 4008 St. Elmo Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Conga Latin Restaurant 26 E Main Street Suite 102 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 El Taxqueno Taqueria 3100 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Little Caesars 3728 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Chef Express 720 Woodmore Lane Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Lone Star Sweet 2193 Parks Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Raccoon Mtn Campground 319 West Hills Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Papa John's 3908 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Chicken-W-Bones 6227 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 89 Aretha Frakensteins 518 Tremont Street Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Sonic SRI 3592 4305 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Smoothie King 5975 Elementary Way Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Food Boss Catering 554 McCallie Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 65 Sonic #5363 3222 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 94 East Ridge Residence Kitchen 1417 N Mack Smith Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Alhambra Shrine Temple 1000 Alhambra Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 90 Wally's 6521 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Curry Pot Express 9408 Apison Pike Suite 142 Ooltewah, TN
- 82 Big River Grille & Brewing Works #4205 2020 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Springhill Suites Pool 495 Riverfront Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Staybridge Suites Pool 7015 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Fairfield Inn & Suites 40 Starview Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Rivermont Elementary School 3330 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Orchard Knob Middle School 500 N Highland Park Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Orchard Knob Middle School 500 N Highland Park Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Big River Grille & Brewery #4205 2020 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Red Bank Middle School 3701 Tom Weathers Drive Red Bank, TN
- 94 Dupont Elementary School 4134 Hixson Pike Chattanooga,
- 100 Harrison Elementary School 8098 Ferdinand Piech Way Harrison, TN
- 98 Harrison Elementary School 8098 Ferdinand Piech Way Harrison, TN
- 98 Dupont Elementary School 4134 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Springhill Suites Whirlpool 495 Riverfront Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Rivermont Elementary School 3330 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
Bradley County
- 96 Kentucky Fried Chicken 2325 McGrady Drive SE Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 92 Misfit Tacos 810 Stuart Road Cleveland, TN
- 95 Chick-Fil-A #04386 1000 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 81 Waffle House 2680 Georgetown NW Road Cleveland, TN
- 98 Faith Haven Christian Academy Kitchen 5053 N Lee Highway Cleveland, TN
- 87 B & B Burrito Company LLC 4675 N Lee Highway Cleveland, TN
- 94 Garden Plaza Pool 3500 Keith Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Blythe - Head Start 1075 Blythe Avenue Cleveland, TN
- 97 Westside Christian Academy Kitchen 2850 Westside Drive NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 82 McDonald's #6843 2365 APD-40 Bypass Cleveland, TN
- 91 Burger King #22574 1186 Perimeter Drive SE Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 88 Fazoli's 4550 N Lee Highway Cleveland, TN
- 90 McAlister's Deli 708 Paul Huff Parkway NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe 4440 Frontage Road NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 82 Holiday Inn Express Breakfast 4355 Holiday Inn Express Way Cleveland, TN
- 99 Pizza Hut Delivery 165 Stuart Road NE #B3 Cleveland, TN
- 97 Marco's Pizza 143 Stuart Road Cleveland, TN
- 95 Holiday Inn Express & Suites 4355 Holiday Inn Express Way Cleveland, TN
- 96 Ohh Yeah Fitness Spa 201 Keith Street SW Unit 10 Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Kiddie University Kitchen 1860 Executive Park Drive Cleveland, TN
- 99 Waterville Community Elementary School (Food Service Establishment) 4081 Dalton Pike Cleveland, TN
- 81 O'charley's #249 148 Paul Huff Parkway NW Cleveland, TN
- 91 Waterville Community Elementary School (School Buildings Inspection) 4081 Dalton Pike Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 89 Denny's 1011 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
Catoosa County
- 89 O'Charley's LLC. 370 2542 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 96 Steak & Shake 1182 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 87 Subway (Cloud Springs Rd) #27235 4257 Cloud Springs Road Ringgold, GA
- 96 McDonald's (Battlefield Pkwy) #18698 1179 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 98 Wendy's (Dietz Rd) 3588 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 99 Zaxby's (Alabama Hwy) 6456 Alabama Highway Ringgold, GA
- 80 Tru (Pool) 5509 Albama Highway Ringgold, GA
- 96 Arby's (LaFayette Rd) 2392 LaFayette Road Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 93 Krystal (LaFayertte Rd) CHN009 2560 LaFayette Road Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Subway (LaFayette Rd) 2176 2598 LaFayette Road Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 96 Corzon De Mexico Modern Mexican Cuisine 2681 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
Dade County
None
Murray County
None
Walker County
- 83 Majestic Manor 67 Pin Oak Drive Rock Spring, GA
- 100 Walker County Jail 105 S Duke Street LaFayette, GA
- 100 Geo's Smokehouse 713 S Chattanooga Street LaFayette, GA
- 100 NHC Healthcare Rossville 1425 McFarland Avenue Rossville, GA
- 87 Rock City Big Rock Grill 1400 Patten Road Lookout Mountain, GA
- 100 Rock City Cliff Terrace 1400 Patten Road Lookout Mountain, GA
- 94 La Familia Mexican Restaurant LLC 516 Chickamauga Avenue Rossville, GA
- 83 Los Charros Taqueria Y Restaurante 8019 N Highway 27 Rock Spring, GA
- 98 Old South Restaurant 796 Chickamauga Avenue Rossville, GA
- 91 Snack Shack 923 Schmitt Road Rossville, GA
- 98 Sonic Drive-In Chickamauga 1016 LaFayetter Road Chickamauga, GA
- 91 Cafe 7 1400 Patten Road Lookout Mountain, GA
- 100 Kosha Hibachi Mobile Unit 2697 Johnson Road Chickamauga, GA
Whitfield County
- 94 McDonald's #35080 2531 E Walnut Avenue Dalton, GA
- 94 Taco Bell #029027 1242 Glenwood Avenue Dalton, GA
- 86 Sonic SRI #5355 1201 Glenwood Avenue Dalton, GA
- 96 Varnell Cafe 3442 Cleveland Highway Dalton, GA
- 100 North Whitfield Middle School 3450 Cleveland Highway Dalton, GA
- 98 Captain D's #3577 1236 Glenwood Avenue Dalton, GA
- 95 Applebee's 1322 W Walnut Avenue Dalton, GA