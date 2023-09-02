We start your Saturday with cloudy conditions, especially in north GA and NE AL. More of a partly cloudy sky in SE TN. Temps in the 60s to around 70. No worries about rain. Gradually becoming mostly sunny for your Saturday. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity still not too bad. Lows will dip back down the mid to upper 60s for most tonight.
For the rest of the weekend, highs will creep up to the upper 80s to around 90, and stay there most of next week. Humidity will not be out of control, but will certainly feel like summer. Next chance of rain may come on Friday, but that chance remains small, and that is only IF a cool front makes it through, as models differ.
