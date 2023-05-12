La Paz Chattanooga’s Latino Leadership Awards have returned.
Nominate someone you know who has made a significant impact in the Latino community.
The Latino Leadership Awards is an annual event that brings together the greater Chattanooga community in order to celebrate and honor the accomplishments of the area's Latino leaders and champions in the areas of career achievement and community involvement.
Nominations close on May 26th, 2023.
The award ceremony will be held on September 21 at The Westin Hotel.