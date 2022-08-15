As buses full of migrants pass through our area, a local group wants to help. La Paz has been helping the migrants legally seeking asylum get to their final destinations.
La Paz said they noticed migrants coming into town about three-and-a-half weeks ago, and they were only seeing one to two people come to them each week. Over the last week, they have seen an influx of about fifteen people.
In the last week, people in the Tennessee Valley have seen buses full of migrants stopping at local gas stations or hotels. We have been told the individuals are on their way from Texas to D.C.
"Most of them have different destinations besides D.C.,” Lily Sanchez, the communications manager at La Paz, told us.
Which is why they are stopping in Chattanooga. Sanchez, says many are looking to go to Chicago and Tampa. In the last week, La Paz Chattanooga has seen about fifteen people, mainly adults, seeking assistance.
"We know from other sources that there have been more than that and they just have not reached our offices,” Sanchez said.
La Paz says it's their understanding that these individuals have been processed by the U.S. government and are seeking legal asylum.
"They come in with a file of papers. They have all of their documents. They are just looking to settle in a permanent place in order to follow through with all the proceedings,” Sanchez said, "On these documents that they have with them it says 'drop off in Tennessee.' They kind of need orientation, so it is a lot of confusion."
A case manager works with the migrants to figure out what they need and where they need to go.
"The majority do not plan to stay in Chattanooga, so they are in and out overnight most likely. Some are in and out within the day,” Sanchez said.
While La Paz is always ready to help out however needed, they were not told about this operation ahead of time. They learned about it when migrants starting coming to them for assistance a few weeks ago.
"There was no communication from any sort of external government entity,” Sanchez said.
In the meantime, they are staying vigilant and working with groups to figure out what is best for the migrants and the citizens of Chattanooga. They ask Chattanooga to be a welcoming city.
The City of Chattanooga said in a statement:
“Migrants are best served by locations that have a more developed community infrastructure and more federal funding. We are working through the process of welcoming these individuals into our community and keeping migrant families together but unfortunately, like our sister communities in Texas and along the border, we are not getting the support we need from the administration.
To help La Paz with transportation and lodging, they say you can contribute to La Paz’s Latinx Relief Fund on their website: https://www.lapazchattanooga.org/give
Here is a list of supplies they currently need:
- Clean, reusable totes
- Packages of men and women’s underwear
- Packages of t-shirts
- Packages of socks
- Travel-size toiletries (shampoo, body wash, deodorant, toothpaste)
- Toothbrushes & travel cap/cases
- Diapers/wipes for infants
- Protein bars, nut mixes, etc.