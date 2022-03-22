A voice that was familiar to many listeners in Chattanooga for years, WSKZ KZ-106 Midday Host and Assistant Program Director Kelly McCoy died Tuesday at the age of 58.
McCoy's 35-year career in the Scenic City began at Chattanooga’s first NewsRadio station, WZRA, before moving to WGOW-AM as Programming Secretary then on-air host at the Top 40 music station, to classic rock WFXS, and then to classic rock KZ-106 where she became the area’s #1 midday radio host for two decades, according to the station.
Scott Chase, Operations Manager, Cumulus Chattanooga, said: “Kelly McCoy was a much-loved radio personality and colleague, and we mourn her loss and send our deepest condolences to her family. Kelly set the standard for music radio hosts in Chattanooga. She will be greatly missed.”
McCoy was deeply involved in the community, and was a strong advocate for animals. Her Pet Project found homes for hundreds of dogs through the Humane Educational Society.
Memorial contributions may be made in Kelly McCoy’s name to the Humane Educational Society.
Funeral arrangements are pending.