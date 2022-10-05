The Kyiv City Ballet was already planning a much smaller tour in France when Russians attacked Ukraine in February.
That's when the 33 dancer team expanded its tour to the United States. The 15-city tour is the company's first visit to the United States. The dancers are stopping in Chattanooga this week.
"I'm trying not to talk about the war," said Ivan Kozlov, the director of the Kyiv City Ballet. "It's very personal. We are trying to stay rid of this."
So much so, the dances make no mention of the conflict at all, Kozlov said. The dances this week include a story of finding triumph through tragedy, themes of peace throughout the world, not just in Ukraine, and, ironically, Swan Lake, a Russian classic.
"When I heard about the situation that these artists were in, it was like 'I can't not do this,'" said Bob Boyer, director of UTC performances. "We get three world-class performances that Chattanooga will not see again for a lot of years."
The performances comes on the backdrop of war in their home country. The dancers have not been able to visit Ukraine since the war began almost eight months ago.
"All the time, somebody goes up, somebody goes down," said Kozlov. "Somebody gets good news, somebody gets bad news."
The week's performances are sold out. The dancers will go to Oklahoma City next.