Ohio-based Kroger has selected Cleveland to be their fifth Central Fill facility, which will create 140 new distribution jobs in Bradley County.
A Central Fill facility will allow Kroger to use automated technology to fulfill prescriptions, which will increase pharmacy efficiencies and accuracy for the supermarket chain.
Once complete, the 50,000-square-foot plant will support Kroger’s pharmacies in the southeastern U.S. according to the state.
"We appreciate the site selection guidance and collaboration with the State, City of Cleveland, Bradley County and Tennessee Valley Authority on this exciting project. Tennessee offers an ideal combination of business assistance and a skilled labor market to support the growth of Kroger Health,” said Kroger Economic Development Director Lisa Daugherty.
You can visit the Kroger jobs website for hiring information.