This year's graduating class can get a free box of doughnuts as a reward for all their hard work.
The free 'senior day dozen' includes eight original-glazed doughnuts and four special-themed doughnuts.
It's almost here! We can't wait to celebrate grads with our 2022 Grad Dozen available starting Monday, 5/23!🎓🎉— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) May 19, 2022
2022 Grad Dozen Available for purchase 5/23-5/24 & 5/26-5/29 only at participating US shops while supplies last. More details at https://t.co/B3CgTYTjZO pic.twitter.com/4MaBlr64Rz
The offer is for one day only - next Wednesday, May 25th.