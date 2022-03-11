Following the demand for different and unique versions of already popular brands in food this year, the company that released mac and cheese ice cream last summer is now releasing seven additional flavors in Walmart stores nationwide during this year's sunny season.
Last July, Kraft Mac & Cheese Ice Cream launched. Primarily it was as a promotional stunt by Kraft to honor National Macaroni & Cheese Day, but the initial 6,000 pints sold out in an hour, and the ice cream was lauded with praise as a genuinely enjoyable dessert.
Again in August more pints were created to sell.
The creator, Van Leeuwen, says after that second round demand was still high. Therefore, this week, Van Leeuwen has announced a deal to bring seven of its flavors exclusively to Walmart stores in all 50 states.
These seven flavors — which also include Planet Earth, Pizza, Hot Honey, Royal Wedding Cake, Bourbon Cherries Jubilee, and Wild Blueberry Shortcake — will be part of a "10-week" rotation Van Leeuwen plans to "refresh" over the summer, meaning they still could only be around for a limited time.
Here's the official rundown on all seven flavors:
* Kraft Macaroni & Cheese: If this reminds you of the ice cream you grew up with, you might be out of your mind. If this reminds you of the comforting bowl of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese you grew up with, you're getting warmer. Because did we make this ice cream with that buttery, sweet iconic cheese? You bet.
* Planet Earth: This flavor is truly out of this world. Well, not technically because it's Planet Earth but, flavor-wise, it's otherworldly because of the blue spirulina almond ice cream and pieces of matcha green tea cake.
* Pizza: Put aside any notion that you can't have your pizza and ice cream together in one crazy, but crazy delicious, flavor. Delicious cream cheese and mozzarella ice cream with a tomato jam swirl and basil crust cookies!
* Hot Honey: If you've never drizzled hot honey onto your ice cream, raise your hand... Vanilla ice cream with honeycomb and swirls of hot honey.
* Royal Wedding Cake: Inspired by the cake served at a certain royal wedding in 2018, this is the closest you'll get (and they'll get) to feeling like a royal. Floral, sweet cream cheese ice cream with chunks of lemon sponge cake with layers of elderflower frosting.
* Bourbon Cherries Jubilee: Not a flame went near this sweet cream ice cream but we did blend in swirls of bourbon cherry compote so this flavor is still lit.
* Wild Blueberry Shortcake: There was no taming these wild blueberries, who were out late at night getting into trouble. We let them run wild before using them to create a swirl and then blending it into the vanilla ice cream and adding chunks of shortcake.
The above flavors begin rolling out at Walmart stores Nationwide on March 14.