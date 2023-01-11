Thousands of new jobs are coming to the Northwest Georgia area.
On Wednesday, Hanwha Q Cells, a South Korean based solar manufacturer, announced a $2.5-billion investment to expand the company's Dalton plant on Nexus Drive.
As part of the investment, the company will also build a new plant northwest of Atlanta.
In all, the company will create 2,500 solar manufacturing jobs in Georgia.
A press release from the company says most of the jobs that will be created will not require a four-year degree.
The release did not provide details about how much the jobs will pay the workers who fill them.
