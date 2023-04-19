Kordsa, Inc. to expand manufacturing operations in Chattanooga

Kordsa, Inc. announced a $50 million investment to expand their manufacturing operations in Chattanooga, Tennessee. This project will create 200 new jobs, as well as expand the capacity to convert products into tire cord fabric.
Currently, the Chattanooga facility manufactures Nylon 66 yarn which is shipped to North Carolina and sold to tire manufacturers in the U.S.
Kordsa Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Kordsa, is dedicated to developing products that reduce fuel consumption and provide better wet grip. Additionally, the company is committed to developing technologies that allow for lighter cars with lower fuel consumption and lower carbon emissions.
“We are committed to providing growth opportunities at our Chattanooga facility. We are proud of being able to create many new jobs in the future.”, said Kadir Toplu, COO of Kordsa, Inc.