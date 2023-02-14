Representative Chuck Fleischmann announced that Komatsu will be bringing production of their HM400-5 haul trucks back to its factory in Chattanooga.
He noted this as a sign of our community’s strong workforce and the confidence business leaders have in Chattanooga’s economy and our values of hard work, low taxes, and free enterprise.
I will always work with partners in the public and private sectors to increase investments, jobs, and opportunities in our community. I’m thankful and excited that @komatsuconstrna is expanding its operations in the greatest midsize city in America, Chattanooga!— Chuck Fleischmann (@RepChuck) February 14, 2023