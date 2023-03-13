On March 10, 2023, the Honorable Katherine A. Crytzer of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Knoxville sentenced Dr. Clarence (“Buzz”) Nabers, a 56 year old Knoxville dentist, to six months in prison followed by six months of home detention for conspiring to commit health care fraud. In addition, Judge Crytzer ordered Dr. Nabers to serve one year on supervised release, pay restitution in the amount of $249,600.02, and pay a fine of $22,128.
Dr. Nabers admitted to conspiring to submit more than 6,700 fraudulent claims to three health care benefit programs, falsely representing that he had personally performed or supervised various dental procedures which were actually performed by a dental hygienist or dental assistant. This resulted in a loss amount of $249,600.02 to those programs.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation and former Assistant United States Attorney T.J. Harker and current Assistant United States Attorney William A. Roach, Jr. prosecuted the case.