So there you are, minding your own business when someone comes up to you and tries to steal your car.
What can you do?
Law enforcement and other legal experts say it depends on the level of threat you feel reasonably in the moment.
"This could have turned out much differently," said Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson when we showed him video of an attempted carjacking in Hamilton County on Saturday and asked him to share his thoughts. "It appears that he does not physically try to beat the door loose, or break the window to the automobile and does go away."
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened on Ooltewah-Georgetown Road. The video shows the man pulling the car handle on the back passenger side door of the car outside the victim's home.
The woman drives on her lawn to try and get away, but the man appears to use his car to attempt to block her from leaving.
The woman's husband told us the man had followed her and their children home from a shopping plaza.
"Just seeing what I'm seeing on the video, I think the person did the right thing in just kept moving and trying to pull off," said Wilson.
The incident was one of two attempted carjackings the sheriff's office responded to that day. Just 15 minutes away on Middle Valley Road, a woman said a man followed her to a Dollar General store parking lot as he actively tried to get into the car, which had her 13-year-old son inside with her.
The sheriff's office identified the man as Christopher Coleman and charged him with aggravated kidnapping and carjacking, according to the sheriff's office.
"Let's look at what was in the mind of the individuals in the car at the time it happened," said Bill Speek, a criminal defense attorney based in Chattanooga. "It's very clear at that point that whatever action needed to be taken to protect that child would have been justified."
Violent responses to aggressive situations can be justified, both Sheriff Wilson and Speek said, if there is a reasonable feeling that the victim is being threatened.
But that can, at times, not be clear. Sheriff Wilson and Speek said the best response is to get to a safe place and to call 911.
"You would never want to engage someone that follows you to your home like that," said Sheriff Wilson.
The sheriff's office is still trying to identify the person who allegedly committed the attempted carjacking that was caught on video. If you know anything, call the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office at (423) 622-0022.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.