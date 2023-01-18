In January 2023, the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga (KIC), a program of LAUNCH Chattanooga, announced the relaunched its Senior Hunger Project.
This project is designed to provide two meals per week to 450 seniors in the Chattanooga area for ten weeks. The meals are prepared by KIC's culinary entrepreneurs at their shared commercial grade kitchen and include a meat, two vegetables, and a bread.
Generous support from FABRIC, Gordon Food Services, Waypoint, and federal funding through EFSP have enabled KIC to provide nearly 10,000 meals to seniors in need.
For more information about the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga (KIC) or the Senior Hunger Project, visit launchchattanooga.org/kic