On May 1, 2023, Tonya Rae Saine, also known as Tonya Rae Bowles, 56, currently of Kingsport, Tennessee, was sentenced to 21 months in prison.
Saine had been found guilty in December 2022 of making a false and fictitious written statement to a licensed dealer of firearms and disposing of a firearm to a convicted felon.
According to court documents, on September 4, 2021, Saine traveled to a Federal Firearms Licensee in Sevierville, TN, accompanied by a convicted felon. Saine, who was not prohibited from purchasing firearms, completed the required paperwork using her information and paid for two firearms and a laser aiming device.
Surveillance video from the FFL showed Saine handing the firearms to the felon before he left the premises with one of them. Saine admitted to law enforcement that she had met the felon while she was employed by the Tennessee Department of Correction, and that she was in a relationship with him. A text message from Saine's cell phone to the felon after the purchase of the firearms was also recovered.
The criminal indictment was the result of an investigation by the Kingsport Police Department and ATF, led by ATF Task Force Officer Mike Slater.
Upon completion of her 21 months in prison, Saine will be on supervised release for 3 years.