Ferrero U.S.A., Inc. of Parsippany, New Jersey is voluntarily recalling its Kinder ® Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder ® Mix Chocolate Treats basket, because the product may be contaminated with Salmonella Typhimurium.
Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.
In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.
The voluntary recall is for two products in the U.S.