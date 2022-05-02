For six years now, Rock Steady Boxing has been positively impacting the lives of those dealing with Parkinson's Disease. On Saturday, they held their second annual Kicking it for Parkinson's kickball tournament in Ringgold, Georgia.
"It's just helpful,” exclaimed Terrence Banks from Our House Studios. “The more people we see, the more we know that the word is getting out. So that means we're doing what we hope to accomplish. It's just been exciting to see this many faces and this many family members and participants on such a beautiful day."
Tim Mullinax has been living with Parkinson’s Disease since 2016. He’s also been a member of Rock Stead Boxing since 2016. He spent Saturday at Boynton Recreation participating in the kickball tournament,
"It's real impressive, I mean these aren't just family members,” said Mullinax. “These are people that just...teenagers that have made teams to come out and compete against us. And that means a whole lot. It shows a level of involvement that I wouldn't have expected until we started playing kickball last year. Our turnout last year was huge and this one is huger."
Sixty thousand Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson’s each year. The mission of the kickball tournament and the mission of Rock Steady Boxing is to give those that are diagnosed a fighting chance. To raise funds, raise awareness, raise hope, and to let anyone who is living with Parkinson’s know that they never alone.
"I think the biggest message that I want to get out there is that you have to do something,” explained Banks. “You can't sit on the couch, you can't remain still. Being active is probably the most helpful way to create longevity and to live a more fulfilling life. That's what we try to promote."
"You work on everything Parkinson's effects,” said Mullinax. “A little bit goes a long way. A lot of bit goes a longer way."