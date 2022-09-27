The Humane Educational Society in Chattanooga is discontinuing animal admittance temporarily during an outbreak of kennel cough at the shelter.
The facility plans to pause intake until further notice to help stop the spread within its population.
HES noted in a social media post that treatment of a large group is expensive, and the illness is uncomfortable for animals impacted.
A reopen date has not been determined.
If you're experiencing an animal emergency, call or 423-624-8353 or visit their website at heschatt.org/surrender for more information.