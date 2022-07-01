On Friday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp extended the state's suspension of gasoline taxes through August 13, marking the second such extension.
The new executive order also now includes the suspension of collection of the state sales tax on locomotive fuel.
Georgia’s gasoline price normally includes a state tax of 29.1 cents per gallon.
Kemp also renewed the State of Emergency for Supply Chain Disruptions.
"I am committed to fighting to ease the economic burden hardworking Georgians are facing due to disastrous policies from Washington politicians," said Kemp.
Georgia’s average gas price has often been the lowest in the nation and is currently roughly 50 cents below the national average for a gallon of regular gas, according to AAA.