Kellogg's releases three new Frosted Flakes cereal flavors

Kellog’s is releasing Strawberry Milkshake, Cinnamon French Toast, and Chocolate options of the legendary Frosted Flakes cereal.
The strawberry milkshake is described as ripe with juicy strawberry flavor, turning your milk bright pink. The cinnamon french toast flavor is sweet, blending caramelized brown sugar and maple syrup with warm cinnamon spice.
The chocolate flavor is sure to be a hit, essentially transforming your bowl into a glass of chocolate milk.
Check out the new Frosted Flakes flavors that plan to arrive on shelves nationwide starting in May 2022.