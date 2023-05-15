Final brushstrokes have been made to preserve a historic Rock City barn advertisement in Rydal, Georgia, commemorating the finale of Rock City Gardens' 90th anniversary year.
The barn's message, "SEE ROCK CITY today," now glimmers as brightly as its first painting in 1935.
Located on Highway 411 just north of the intersection of Georgia Route 140, this roadside gem has been in the hands of property owners Tim and Robin Ward since 2017, who have fully embraced the barn's notoriety.
"Everyone in the Rydal area knows the barn as a landmark from their childhood or when they first moved to the area – it is how they also learned about Rock City," Ward said, adding that it is not uncommon to see cars parked along the road to get a good picture, which he enjoys.
This historic barn is the latest to be painted in Rock City's multi-state barn roof restoration project this spring.
Painters have completed barns in Fort Payne, Alabama; Crossville and McEwen, Tennessee; Murphy, North Carolina; and LaFayette, Georgia, in the last few weeks.
The objective has been to preserve the most cherished barn signs that helped put Rock City and Lookout Mountain on the map in an era before billboard advertising.
Clark Byers, my great-grandfather, painted the barns for three decades and became a legend in his own right by braving bulls, slippery roofs, and lightning bolts.
According to Anita Capps Armstrong's book, See Rock City Barns: A Tennessee Tradition, the first sign Byers painted was in Jasper, Tennessee, and said, 35 Miles to Beautiful Rock City.
The advertisements often said See Rock City, but others, such as To Miss Rock City Would Be a Pity, See 7 States from Rock City, and When You See Rock City, You See the Best, were also common.
Each sign on the variously shaped and sized barns had its own unique design, although they all incorporated the trademark white lettering on a black background.
The number of words and their arrangement varied depending on the barn's dimensions.
Byers opted not to use stencils, instead painting the rooftop black and sketching the words in chalk before meticulously hand-painting each letter.
Typically, he could complete the painting of a barn in just one to three hours.
Over the years, See Rock City became so deeply entrenched in Americana that its slogan and various spinoffs were satirized in cartoons and replicated as valued graffiti in British subways, French restrooms, Hong Kong hillsides, and German walls during World War II.
In the same way that soldiers would inscribe "Kilroy was Here," younger troops in Vietnam scribbled "Only 13,000 miles to Lookout Mountain" on a Post Exchange wall. Later, during the Gulf War, troops placed a Rock City birdhouse in the Kuwaiti desert.
Byers accidentally created the birdhouses, which are scaled-down replicas of the painted barns and remain one of Rock City's top-selling souvenirs.
Clark was such a "nut for Rock City" that he painted See Rock City on the rooftop of his home and even fashioned a miniature barn as his mailbox.
However, the U.S. Post Office objected to the mailbox, so Byers repurposed it as a birdhouse.
After nearly being electrocuted during a thunderstorm while on a repainting job, he retired in 1969.
He painted some 900 barns in 19 states.
After his barn painting stint, Byers owned Sequoyah Caverns and Campground in Alabama before retiring to his farm. His daughter said he spent his spare time painting the occasional sign for a church or high school ballfield, hunting raccoons, watching University of Alabama football, and playing golf at least once a week.
"My dad never had any aspirations to be famous," said Newgard of Trenton. "He loved Rock City Gardens and enjoyed what he did for them for 30 years. He was proud of his work and very particular about it."
The 900 barns that once adorned "See Rock City" branding have dwindled over time due to the Highway Beautification Act, which passed in the 1960s, restricting roadside signage.
Today, most Rock City barns are found along rural highways that predate interstates.
To view a map of the famous See Rock City barns that Clark painted from 1935 until his retirement in 1969, click here and send in any of your own images you may have!