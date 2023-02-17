'Keep Soddy-Daisy Beautiful' to host cleanup on Feb. 25

On Saturday, Feb. 25, Keep Soddy-Daisy Beautiful will host a cleanup to clear the Little Soddy Creek of hundreds of tires and various forms of litter.
The cleanup will begin at 11 a.m.
You can sign up to volunteer online.
What to bring:
- Protective gloves
- Drinking water
- Sturdy footwear
Parking is very limited at this site, please carpool when possible.
- Parking Address: 800 Hotwater Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379
- Alternate Parking: 495 Co Hwy 2217, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379
- Carpool Parking: Soddy Elementary School