Keep Soddy-Daisy Beautiful is challenging residents and organizations in Hamilton County to join the fight against litter with the 2nd annual Cleanup Challenge.
This cleanup challenge will occur between April 17 and April 23 to coincide with Earth Day on April 22.
During the week, teams will choose their locations and times to gather and pick up litter throughout the Hamilton County area.
Keep Soddy-Daisy Beautiful will provide equipment such as bags, gloves, and safety vests for all teams and help with disposal.
Last year, 17 teams formed throughout Hamilton County gathered 175 bags of trash and another 160 larger trash items, such as tires.
Afterward, a celebration and prizes will be awarded for achievements such as most litter picked up, most bizarre trash item found, and most photogenic team. One team will receive a trophy as the winner of the 2023 Cleanup Challenge.
This event is open to all residents, schools, clubs, churches, and businesses in Hamilton County, TN, and the surrounding areas.
Details and registration can be found here.