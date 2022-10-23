Kayakers from all over gathered in the Scenic City this weekend for the 2022 Chattajack 31.
Chattajack is a 31-mile race down the Tennessee River that features SUPs, kayaks and canoes for paddlers.
The event is said to be like no other.
"It is one that celebrates the effort a paddle athlete makes in the pursuit of distance endurance. Fueled with passion on the water, these individuals love to dig, testing their personal limits while completing this unique gorge course."
