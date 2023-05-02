Tennessee's Wildlife Resources Agency, Tennessee State Parks, and the Tennessee chapter of the American Canoe Association have teamed up to offer low-cost kayaking instruction to help promote safety on the state's waterways.
On Saturday, May 20th, as part of National Safe Boating Week, 13 state parks will be hosting classes taught by volunteer nationally certified instructors and supported by experienced safety teams. The classes will be limited to 15 people, with the option of adaptive kayaking for paddlers with physical disabilities at Booker T. Washington State Park.
"We want all Tennesseans to be safe while enjoying the state’s beautiful waterways," said TWRA Executive Director Jason Maxedon. "We are excited to be joining this great partnership to highlight outdoor recreation opportunities and paddling safety skills."
Participating Tennessee State Parks include: Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park, Chickasaw State Park. Harpeth River State Park, Long Hunter State Park, Fall Creek Falls State Park. Seven Islands State Birding Park, Big Ridge State Park, Harrison Bay State Park. Hiwassee/Ocoee Scenic River State Park, Davy Crockett Birthplace State Park, Cove Lake State Park, Warriors’ Path State Park, and Booker T. Washington State Park.
Classes cost $15 per person and in-person spaces are limited. Registration is a this link. An alternative, free online class is available. at this link. However, in-person training with a certified instructor and experienced safety team is strongly encouraged. Instruction will be 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. local time.
For a complete listing, and more information, visit: https://tnstateparks.com/about/special-events/boat-and-paddling-tours.