Lee University will be hosting its 31st annual Kay McDaniel Summer Tennis Clinic on June 5-9th at Lee’s tennis courts. Former world-ranked professional tennis player and clinic director, McDaniel, will be joined by over 40 staff instructors to give participants the rare opportunity to learn from a professional.
Last year, 30 cities were represented at the clinic and this year, children ages 6-13 of all skill levels are encouraged to attend.
“It’s bittersweet to realize that after 30 years, this will be my last summer tennis clinic,” said McDaniel. “I already have 45 instructors signed up to volunteer to help me teach it. They are my heroes. We are not just a tennis camp but an intimate, family-strong community. I have known most of my instructors for an average of 10 years, starting as participants themselves. We are connected by a fierce passion to present the love of God through tennis. We love the kids who attend and each other. Every year, about half of the attendees will be first timers to my clinics. Not only do these participants learn to play a sport that can last a lifetime, but they learn that God’s eternal love lasts longer than a lifetime.”
McDaniel recently retired from Lee University, where she was a professor in the health, exercise science and secondary education department, as well as an advisor to students.
To learn more or to register for this year’s clinic, visit http://kaymcdanieltennisclinics.com/.