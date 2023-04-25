Katie Burrows introduced as Dade County girls' basketball coach
The Dade County Board of Education approved Superintendent Mr. Josh Ingle's recommendation for Coach Katie Burrows to lead the DCHS Lady Wolverines basketball program at its regularly scheduled board meeting Monday evening.
Katie Burrows, her husband Nick, and their two daughters reside in Tiftonia, Tennessee. Katie is a product of Lookout Valley High School where she began her playing career. She received many accolades during her high school career. She was awarded Best of Preps Female Athlete of the Year by the Chattanooga Times Free Press. She was a 4-time first-team selection by the Chattanooga Times Free Press and a 3-time Regional Player of the Year. She was also elected to the All-State Team.
In back-to-back seasons, Katie was a finalist for Tennessee Class A Miss Basketball. She came to UT-Chattanooga after finishing high school in 2000. She became an integral member of four straight Southern Conference Championship teams. During her playing tenure at UTC, the Mocs posted an overall record of 102-23 with victories over Florida State, Louisville, and Alabama.
After graduating from UTC, Katie became an assistant girls' basketball coach at GPS under former UTC player Susan Crownover. In 2005, she took the position of head coach in Tullahoma, Tennessee for the girls’ basketball team. Katie and her husband moved back to the Chattanooga area in 2007 where she began a three-year stint as head coach of the Ringgold girls' basketball team before becoming an assistant coach at UTC in 2010. She spent three seasons as an assistant under head coach Wes Moore and then five seasons with Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame head coach Jim Foster. UTC went 255-95 during those eight seasons and earned five NCAA tournament berths.
In 2018, Katie Burrows became the 6th head coach in the history of Mocs Women’s Basketball. In the four seasons Katie spent as head coach, the Lady Mocs posted a 32-24 Southern Conference record. Their best year was the 2019-20 season where they posted a 10-4 conference record, good enough for a tie for first place. Katie stepped down after her twelfth season with the Lady Mocs program, four as a head coach.
We are excited to welcome Ms. Katie Burrows to our Dade County family.
Ben Bobick
Sports Director
Local 3 Sports Director Ben Bobick joined the Local 3 Sports team after two years on Florida’s Suncoast at SNN-TV in Sarasota, FL. After spending time as an MMJ and morning anchor in Sarasota, Ben is very pleased to finally follow his passion into sports.
