Local musician Kane Brown will play his first-ever stadium show in his hometown's venue, Finley Field in support of his blessed and Free Tour.
The tour includes stops in Las Vegas, Birmingham and Tampa.
Brown, who hails from northwest Georgia, has played at Chattanooga's Riverbend Festival.
Joining Brown will be Walker Hayes.
Tickets for the May 7 show will go on sale February 11. Chattanooga Football Club will have a presale code to buy tickets at 10:00am on February 10.
More information can be found on Kane Brown's website.