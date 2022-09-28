Kane Brown cereal sold in select Tennessee stores

Kane Krunch is a chocolate flavored rice cereal. It is available at select Kroger and Wegman's stores in the Nashville and Knoxville areas. The cereal will only be available while supplies last.
Kane Krunch is also available online with exclusive Kane Krunch merchandise at www.kanekrunch.com.
Your mornings just got better....Kane Krunch cereal 🥣 Now available at https://t.co/LATOCx0V1s or in select @wegmans stores. #KaneKrunchTime @plbsports pic.twitter.com/0iSRUxfBml— Kane Brown (@kanebrown) May 11, 2022
The cereal costs $3.99 a box.
Kroger officials said a portion of the proceeds from the sale of each box would benefit Brown’s many charitable activities, such as supporting the United States armed forces, youth, and affordable housing initiatives.