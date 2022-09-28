 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Kane Brown cereal sold in select Tennessee stores

Kane Krunch

Kane Krunch is a chocolate flavored rice cereal. It is available at select Kroger and Wegman's stores in the Nashville and Knoxville areas. The cereal will only be available while supplies last.

Kane Krunch is also available online with exclusive Kane Krunch merchandise at www.kanekrunch.com

The cereal costs $3.99 a box.

Kroger officials said a portion of the proceeds from the sale of each box would benefit Brown’s many charitable activities, such as supporting the United States armed forces, youth, and affordable housing initiatives.

Tags

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weather

School Closings

Traffic

Sports