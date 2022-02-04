Music festivals are making a comeback this spring and summer.
Country music superstar Kane Brown announced he will play his first ever stadium show in Finley stadium. This along with Riverbend and Jfest music festivals announced their return signifying a sense of normalcy.
Kane Brown, from Northwest Georgia is expected to have a huge crowd and will be playing as a part of his Blessed and Free Tour.
He has landed number one hit singles for all five main Billboard Country charts, and is coming to show his hometown some love.
The StyckMan, radio personality with US-101, and his team have championed Brown since day one.
"We were playing Kane in our backwood show before Kane even had a record label,” said the StyckMan.
Brown started posting covers of his songs on YouTube in 2014.
“You can just tell right then that guy has got everything he needs, he is good looking, he can sing, he's got the full package,” said the StyckMan.
Brown released a number of singles and signed with Sony Music Nashville in 2016-rising to national stardom.
"We are absolutely excited about having our hometown boy, A back in Chattanooga and in such a big venue,” said the StyckMan.
It’s been a long time since Finley Stadium has been used as a concert venue, and Brown is expected to seat thousands at his upcoming concert on May 7th.
“To show Chattanooga how he has grown, he says he is more comfortable on a stage than talking to people now,” said the StyckMan. "Big party and for him to be bringing around Walker Hayes as well, I just can't imagine."
Big parties will be all around Chattanooga, as Riverbend and Jfest music festivals also announce their return. They were cancelled due to COVID.
Riverbend will be having it’s festival from June 3rd-5th at Ross’s Landing and Jfest, the Tennessee Valley’s largest Christian music festival, will be at the Tennessee Riverpark on May 21st.
Ted Gocke, the Jfest festival director, said they will providing people with new wristbands in case they lost them since they had to reschedule the festival three times.
"So they don't have to worry about, 'I can't find my wrist band,” he said.
The festivals and artists coming to shine some light after such a dark time.
"Getting back to having a festival outdoors where everybody can come celebrate and enjoy is a huge milestone,” said Gocke.
Ticket sales and presales are available now at Riverbend, Jfest, and Kane Brown’s concert.
"Having live music is really important. It feels like we are getting back to normal- do we need to do it safely? Absolutely,” said the StyckMan.
He said for those who want to hear Kane, US-101 will have him as a guest this coming week.
“Mo & Styckman on from 3pm-7pm Monday through Saturday,” said StyckMan,” Kane will be on Monday at 5:00pm.”