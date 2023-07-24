The Ohio K9 incident raises questions about the proper procedures and protocols involving K9 officers.
Jamie Heath with the Collegedale Police Department said when a K9 is told to attack, it is considered a use of force like when an officer uses a taser or draws their gun.
“You got canines who are narcotic search dogs, you have canines that are search and rescue, you have canines that are a bite dog which if a fugitive is running that they are the one that apprehend that fugitive,” Heath said.
Heath is the Assistant Chief of Police for the Collegedale Police Department.
He said when a K9 is released when an officer or deputy have exhausted all of other options.
“If you don't want the canine released then do what the officer tells you to do. If you stop, surrender yourself, and follow the commands you are given then there won't be an issue. The K9s are released when demands are not obeyed,” Heath said.
Heath said a K9 is trained to only follow the commands its handler is giving it.
“There are different commands that are given as far a length of time, but there is not a length of time. Just like any use of force, it's with the minimum amount necessary to bring the situation under control, same thing with the canine,” Heath said.
Training is done on a consistent basis to sharpen the dog’s skills.
“The canine is required a certain amount of training each month, they also require to have a national certification. There a different type of programs they can get those certifications through. It's just another layer of protection, another layer of training." said Heath.